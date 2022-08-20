Morgan Stanley Increases Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Price Target to $36.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. Embecta has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Embecta will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

