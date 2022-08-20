MONK Trading Down 42.1% This Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MONK has a market capitalization of $568,090.60 and $16,399.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

