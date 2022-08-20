Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.20 Million

Monavale (MONA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $798,244.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for $787.57 or 0.03707321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00259142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002321 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

