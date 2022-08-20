Mizuho Increases Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $28.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $983.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

