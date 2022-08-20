Mithril Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and $11.52 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00217358 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

