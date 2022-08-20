Mint Club (MINT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $481,435.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033334 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

