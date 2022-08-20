Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 11,628 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AGG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,793. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

