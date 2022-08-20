Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 873 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,738,239. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,255. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

