Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $159.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

