M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.92.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

