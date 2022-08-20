M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.36) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 234.17 ($2.83).

M&G Stock Performance

LON:MNG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.49) on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6,873.33.

M&G Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at M&G

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is 611.00%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). Also, insider Edward Braham acquired 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

About M&G

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

