Metal (MTL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.10 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Metal has a market cap of $81.04 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005770 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00165876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

