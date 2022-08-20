Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

META traded down $6.70 on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

