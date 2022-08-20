Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 171.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 110.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 166.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8 %

META stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. The stock has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.