Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 880 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,727,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 96,240 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

