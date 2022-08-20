Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $53.14 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock worth $3,230,310. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

