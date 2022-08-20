Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

