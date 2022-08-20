Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $176.45 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

