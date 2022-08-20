Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 4,761,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

