Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 5.4%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.48. 175,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,228,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

