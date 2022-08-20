Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 10,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Malayan Banking Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

