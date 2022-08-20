Maincoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (MNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Maincoin has a market cap of $84,532.90 and $14.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00100906 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

