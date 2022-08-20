LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

