Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 195,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 54,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

