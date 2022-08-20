Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $898.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.00874322 BTC.
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.15 or 0.99944897 BTC.
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,217,794 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.