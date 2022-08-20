Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $898.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.13 or 0.00874322 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.15 or 0.99944897 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,217,794 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.