LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.