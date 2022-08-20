LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
