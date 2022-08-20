LGT Group Foundation Sells 24,334 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,307,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,307,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

