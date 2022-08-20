LGT Group Foundation Has $8.17 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

IQVIA stock opened at $239.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.