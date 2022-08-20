LGT Group Foundation Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 516.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 37,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 72,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

