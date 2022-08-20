LGT Group Foundation Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

