LGT Group Foundation Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HP were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

