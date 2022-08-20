Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

