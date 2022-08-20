L & S Advisors Inc Invests $5.56 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.27.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.69. The company had a trading volume of 676,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,943. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

