L & S Advisors Inc Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,311 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 769,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,160,000 after acquiring an additional 96,812 shares during the period. Mount Capital Ltd grew its position in Meta Platforms by 40.7% in the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Meta Platforms by 192.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 22.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 113,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,240,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

