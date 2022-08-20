L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.54 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,448,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,485,000 after purchasing an additional 126,281 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,189,000 after buying an additional 102,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE PG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $149.73. 6,502,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

