L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,102. The company has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

