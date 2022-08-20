L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 30,787 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $212.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

