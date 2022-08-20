Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $35.52 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00297340 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00116233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00074237 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,226,319 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

