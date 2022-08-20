Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

KSS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 6,121,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

