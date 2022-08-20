Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Head to Head Survey

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) and Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AAC Technologies and Knightscope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 5.41% 6.55% 3.52% Knightscope -824.97% N/A -138.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and Knightscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AAC Technologies and Knightscope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.74 billion 0.79 $204.02 million $0.17 10.59 Knightscope $3.41 million 23.62 -$43.84 million ($2.19) -1.39

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope. Knightscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Knightscope on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments. The Acoustics Product segment provides acoustics products for smartphone and automotive, as well as wearables, tablets, and notebook markets. The Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics segment manufactures and sells haptic motors that are used in smartphones, smart watches, tablets, intelligent automobiles, smart glasses, game controllers, virtual reality/augmented reality (AR) controllers, and bone conduction headphones. This segment also offers precision mechanics comprising metal casing, bottom and parts for tablets, wearables, and notebooks products. The Optics Products segment provides plastic, front-view, surround-view, and occupant monitoring system and driver monitoring system vehicle lenses; camera modules; and voice coil motor and optical image stabilizer solutions. The MEMS Business segment offers MEMS microphone products for true wireless stereo earphones, smart speakers, tablets, and automotive markets. The company also offers research and development services; manufactures and sells tooling and precision components, electronic components, and related accessories; and provides electroplating services. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. has a strategic partnership with Dispelix for providing AR and mixed reality solutions. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

