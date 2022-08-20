Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Hits $17.77 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and $1.53 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

