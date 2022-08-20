KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.1 %

KKR stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.