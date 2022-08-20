Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

