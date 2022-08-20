Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total transaction of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $12,392,635. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.