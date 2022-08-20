Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 84,045 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,045 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

