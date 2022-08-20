Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $86,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $545.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

