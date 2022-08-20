Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZG opened at €25.18 ($25.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.46. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($49.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1.63.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

