Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DHER opened at €50.68 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

