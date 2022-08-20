Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.7 %

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$8.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

