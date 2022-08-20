iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 35.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

